“Good evening Havana! We know there was a time when it was difficult to listen to our music in Cuba… I think times are finally changing, right?” Mick Jagger said in Spanish to the 500,000 raving Cubans who attended the free Rolling Stones concert in Havana on March 25, 2016.

“People were crying, tells the magazine ‘8:30 p.m. on Saturday’ (replay) Paul Dugdale, the director of the documentary Havana moon shot during this event. There was a guy looking up at the sky as if to say, ‘Thank God for letting me go through this.’ We did meet people who had been in prison for listening to rock… “

“Biggest crowd gathered for a concert”

“It’s especially a huge stroke of genius on the part of the Stones, explains Belkacem Bahlouli, editor-in-chief of the magazine Rolling Stone. It’s the largest crowd gathered for a concert. Fidel Castro has done a lot more and so has the Pope, but we will say that it is not the same bechamel… “

Paul Dugdale remembers the shock: “To be there, to attend this concert, it was completely crazy and it’s something that I will tell my grandchildren…” The British group has chained its planetary hits Jumpin ‘Jack Flash, It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It), Angie, Sympathy For The Devil… and finished the set by (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction…

