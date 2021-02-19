#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

As a result of global warming, all of the glaciers and ice caps have melted, causing ocean levels to rise 65 meters and the average temperature from 14 degrees to 26 degrees. This is what the earth’s geography would look like then.

In Europe, the Netherlands would be among the first countries to disappear and many emblematic cities would follow, such as London, Venice, Marseille or Copenhagen. The levels of the Black Sea of ​​the Caspian Sea would be multiplied by ten. In North America, the entire Atlantic coast would disappear under water, including the cities of New York, Miami, Havana and Cancun.

On the west coast, the hills of San Francisco would become an archipelago overlooking a huge bay. In South America, the Atlantic Ocean would merge with the Amazon basin as well as with the basin of Rio Paraguay thus covering the cities of Asuncion, Montevideo or even Buenos Aires.

In Africa, the cities of Dakar, the cities of Lagos, the cities of Cairo, would be swallowed up. The continent would however be relatively spared by the rise in the level of the oceans but the increase in temperatures of 12 degrees on average would have made a large part of its territory uninhabitable. In Asia, the last inhabitants of Bangladesh are said to be fish. The coastal areas of India and China would have suffered the same fate: the cities of Calcutta, Shanghai, Bombay and Beijing would have become submerged cities. Cambodia would become an island country, isolated from the continent. In Oceania, a huge saltwater lake would rush into the middle of the Australian desert, completely changing the landscape.

In Antarctica, the polar cap formerly concentrating 90% of the Earth’s ice and 70% of the planet’s freshwater reserves would have completely melted, leaving a fragmented continent. This catastrophic scenario should not happen for 5,000 years, an eternity on the scale of a human life, a snap of the fingers on the scale of the planet.