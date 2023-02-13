Monday, February 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: what was not seen about the blow to Daniel Cataño: fans applaud the attacker

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Daniel Cataño

Daniel Cataño is attacked by a fan.

Daniel Cataño is attacked by a fan.

The match between Tolima and Millonarios was suspended.

Colombian soccer is in controversy over what happened this Sunday at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium, before the match between Tolima and Millionaires.

See also  Millionaires: see Sosa's great goal to open the scoring in El Campín

A fan entered the field and attacked the player Daniel Cataño, who responded in anger and was sent off by Wïlmar Roldán.

After a discussion between the clubs and the central defender, the game was finally suspended.

gold angle of aggression

Different videos of what happened are circulating on social networks, in one of them you can see how the fans are insulting the footballer with songs, who is holding his ears.

When the attacker enters the pitch and hits Cataño, the Tolima fans celebrate the hit as a goal. And then they get upset when the player responds against the fan.

From Deportes Tolima they say that the fanatic must be prosecuted for what happened.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Did James Rodriguez attend Al Rayyan's first practice?

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #blow #Daniel #Cataño #fans #applaud #attacker

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Colombian government and the ELN seek to ease tensions in a new round of talks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result