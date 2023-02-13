Video: what was not seen about the blow to Daniel Cataño: fans applaud the attacker

Colombian soccer is in controversy over what happened this Sunday at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium, before the match between Tolima and Millionaires.

A fan entered the field and attacked the player Daniel Cataño, who responded in anger and was sent off by Wïlmar Roldán.

After a discussion between the clubs and the central defender, the game was finally suspended.

Different videos of what happened are circulating on social networks, in one of them you can see how the fans are insulting the footballer with songs, who is holding his ears.

When the attacker enters the pitch and hits Cataño, the Tolima fans celebrate the hit as a goal. And then they get upset when the player responds against the fan.

From Deportes Tolima they say that the fanatic must be prosecuted for what happened.

If the fan from Tolima who entered the field had carried a dagger, would the other fans have also applauded? pic.twitter.com/cfvIUZCb9v – Millionaires of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) February 12, 2023

