Video: what was not seen about the blow to Daniel Cataño: fans applaud the attacker

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Daniel Cataño is attacked by a fan.
Daniel Cataño is attacked by a fan.
The match between Tolima and Millonarios was suspended.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian soccer is in controversy over what happened this Sunday at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium, before the match between Tolima and Millionaires.
A fan entered the field and attacked the player Daniel Cataño, who responded in anger and was sent off by Wïlmar Roldán.
After a discussion between the clubs and the central defender, the game was finally suspended.
gold angle of aggression
Different videos of what happened are circulating on social networks, in one of them you can see how the fans are insulting the footballer with songs, who is holding his ears.
When the attacker enters the pitch and hits Cataño, the Tolima fans celebrate the hit as a goal. And then they get upset when the player responds against the fan.
From Deportes Tolima they say that the fanatic must be prosecuted for what happened.
If the fan from Tolima who entered the field had carried a dagger, would the other fans have also applauded? pic.twitter.com/cfvIUZCb9v
– Millionaires of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) February 12, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #blow #Daniel #Cataño #fans #applaud #attacker
Leave a Reply