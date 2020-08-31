“When faced with uncertainty, we usually search our brain for the missing information. Everything we know a priori to help us predict what will happen tomorrow and make a decision”, explains psychiatrist Anne Giersch, specialist in cognitive neuropsychology. Problem: today, with the Covid-19 pandemic, “information cannot be found in our brains, nor in the brains of others ”.

Uncertainty is a normal part of everyday life because we are never in possession of all the information we need. However, it is possible to establish certainty on a specific subject, thanks to “what we have perceived or what we have memorized “. So the brain can “access information complete enough to make correct decisions “, says Anne Giersch.



When it comes to the pandemic, no one knows what can happen, even collecting as much information as possible. Hence a feeling of insecurity, which is particularly difficult for people who are already in a precarious situation. “The pandemic calls into question a fundamental certainty which was that we were not exposed to pandemics. And maybe that’s what can weaken some people now “, analyzes the psychiatrist.

Faced with this situation, two solutions are possible: deny the pandemic to protect yourself or integrate it, assume it. It is this second option that creates the feeling of vulnerability. “It is a new risk to which we did not think we were exposed, especially for generations like ours who have not known war, who have not known great catastrophes “, notes Anne Giersch.

What can be done to better cope with this troubled period? On this, the doctor is clear: “If there is suffering, it is necessary to consult. Psychologists and psychiatrists are there for that, and they can help, there is no shame in going for a consultation. The situation is exceptional. Consult! “

She concludes, reassuring: “There are uncertainties that can massively affect our way of living or anticipating the future, but we saw during the pandemic how much society was mobilized. You have to remember that. Knowing that we too can be mobilized and that overcoming obstacles is something positive. So maybe in the uncertainty there is something positive for the future. “