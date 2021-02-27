A match made in Argentina took place at the Elland Road stadium. Minutes before it started the match between Leeds United and Aston Villa, Marcelo bielsa Y Emiliano Martinez they had a brief chat that only lacked a mate.

Time was short, because almost immediately the referee started the game, but enough as for there to be an exchange between the Fool and the Draw. In the image you can see that the coach was the one who spoke first and the goalkeeper listened attentively. There was even a Bielsa who gestured while he spoke.

There was an affectionate hug, and a match that had them as rivals on the court. Even the Draw, with a notable cover, took the tie to Leeds de Bielsa when the match was already 1-0. What did they say?