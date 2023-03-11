The signature of Coca Cola has filed’masterpiece‘, the new global campaign, which will be launched in Latin America, will have iconic works of great exponents and pieces of emerging artists.

Coca-Cola will feature world-famous works of art, famous masters, and emerging artists from all corners of the globe in the ‘Real Magic’ campaign.

The ‘Masterpiece’, that will be presented in Coca-Cola grande, will be inspired by Andy Warhol’s art gallery from 1962, while it will start selling from March in Latin Americathroughout the year 2023 it will be present in other markets.

Coca-Cola is one of the best-selling soft drinks brands worldwide, its main product from the manufacturer The Coca-Cola Company, it went on the market since May 8, 1833, so in 136 years, it has positioned itself in the first places of fizzy sugary drinks sold.

In Mexico, there are a total of 20 bottling plants and 116 distribution centers, which allows it to be accessible to 30 million inhabitants in the Aztec country, likewise, let’s remember that its largest bottler in terms of sales volume is Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Its keys have made the brand known everywhere, among its main marketing strategies, according to ‘marketingdirecto’, it is a unique formula, never tried before, its logo with a font is timeless, it is distributed in a bottle of your property, etc.

This time, he positioned himself with the striking advertising campaign called, “Masterpiece”, with the aim of celebrating its magic and flavor, as revealed by part of the firm, “Representing those moments in which people can really connect with their passions and express themselves, the campaign demonstrates how Coca-Cola enables everyone to enjoy any break to the fullest, without limits or restrictions.”

Pratik Thakar, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Integrated Content for Coca-Cola, noted, “For more than a centuryCoca-Cola has built and maintained its iconic status around the world as a symbol of optimism that has refreshed generations. With pride, and for many decades, we have seen our brand celebrated and reimagined by numerous artists and creators, including the most famous case: the pop-art icon Andy Warhol”, likewise, he added in the statement, “This was the starting point that inspired the new campaign, as we explore how to merge Coca-Cola’s instantly recognizable identity and fame for flavor magic with other notable landmarks in our culture.”

Meanwhile, Michael Dayton Hermann, Director of Licensing, Marketing and Sales at the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Coca-Cola to showcase one of Andy Warhol’s most iconic works alongside some of the world’s most universally loved masterpieces. These pieces, paired with works by emerging artists from around the world, celebrate the inspiring power of visual art through the magical lens of Coca-Cola”.

With the purpose of offering a new range, more unique experiences, and connecting with the entire public, it will present eight digital collectibles, five emerging artists and three masters presented in Masterpiece.

During the trending video of Coca-Cola on the social network of Youtubewhere advertising to the brand is shown, works of art are observed, both traditionally and with artificial intelligence.