Russia reached a milestone in the war in Ukraine on July 3: with the withdrawal of local troops from Lisichansk, the conquest of the Lugansk province, one of the two that make up Donbas, was completed. Francisco Jose Gan Pampolslieutenant general of the Spanish Army in the reserve, and Octavio Alaeza retired Marine Corps colonel, analyze in this video the importance of this achievement for Putin and what his next steps may be if he completes the capture of Donbas with the capture of Donetsk.

“From the Russian point of view, it is the light at the end of the tunnel, it is the first time that Putin can declare that they have achieved a tangible victory,” says Aláez about the capture of Lugansk, although he highlights that the Ukrainians have proposed their withdrawal as a tactical measure that allows them to buy time while waiting to receive more weapons from their Western allies. Meanwhile, Russia will continue to try to advance on Donetsk, where its first targets are likely to be Sloviansk and Bakhmut. In the video you can see the images of the fighting and the Ukrainian defensive lines in the area. “It is part of what was called Nova Rossiya or New Russia at the time, in the sense that it had a particular link to the Russian Federation,” says Gan Pampols about the Donbas region, analyzing its importance for the Russian Federation; “It is probably the richest region in Ukraine and it would mean moving the borders a little further away from an area that it considers especially sensitive.”

The two specialists also analyze in this video, in which you can see several maps of the situation, how the fighting is going in the area, in which the Russian forces are following a different strategy than the one used at the start of the war , when its columns were razed to the ground in areas like kyiv. “There is an advance of armored and mechanized units, but with a screen in front of light units that clean up the territory a bit so that all those actions that we initially saw from very light anti-tank units, which affected the vanguards, now can no longer occur. ”, explains Gan Pampols, who expects the battles in Donetsk to be “very tough”.

More information

If Russia manages to bring down this province and thus take over all of Donbas, it is not to be expected that it will end there. “It is likely that he will try to reach the Dnieper River. It is a defensive line that is easily identifiable, on which one can fortify oneself”, says the lieutenant general. “The Russians want to continue. If he looks strong he continues. Let’s not doubt it”, concludes Colonel Aláez.