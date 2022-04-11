Love stories are usually charming for some people, but for many others the best ones are those that end in a breakup, such is the case of a young woman who showed the engagement rings of fallen soldiers and shared the story of how she rejected her ex-boyfriend’s marriage proposal in the middle of fifteen years in front of the boy’s entire family.

And it is that there are ruptures after ruptures and this seems to be one of those that are remembered for a lifetime; The video begins with her sharing that she has a small wooden box where she keeps her four engagement rings, which her former partners have given her throughout her life.

knows him as the chest of the “fallen soldiers” and it is that she affirmed, that she does not return the rings that they give her.

“I say that the gift is no longer returned… I really kept them as a symbol of a trophy of souls that I took and after my life their life was gone…”. he started counting the tiktoker pretending as if her ex-boyfriends only got worse after her.

Then she explained that the saddest story she has about all the rings is about one of her ex-boyfriends who was nicknamed ‘El Villa’, since his last name is Villanueva.

“I had been dating this guy for about 5 months and the relationship was not serious because the guy traveled too much,” he added, giving a context of what their relationship was.

In addition, she stated that the boy was ‘elbow’ and believed he was a drug trafficker, also during one of his outings, the young man dared to tell her that when they got married he did not want her to dedicate herself to music, “I could be a kept, but dedicate myself to music, in my dreams” because “that didn’t give him a good feeling”.

However, at the insistence of marriage after such a short time of marriage, the young woman ended up get fed up and end your relationship to avoid an awkward situation, but the boy held on and promised not to talk about it anymore.

But it was not like that, during that week the fifteenth birthday of her sister-in-law occurred and at that moment, the boyfriend arrived with a band that according to the tiktoker played very badly and he began to ask her to marry him in front of all the guests.

“The family clapping and shouting and I told him no,” the woman commented, “the guy got angry, I was hated by him and by his family, he was mocked by his friends, but I already knew I was not going to get married ”, he finished.

In the comments, a varied response could be observed, among those who insulted her for her way of being and treating men, and others who supported her not allowing herself to be manipulated by social pressure during the statement.