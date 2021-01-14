#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

In February 2020, Marguerite Dorangeon presented Clear Fashion, an app that rates textile brands according to their impact. Much has changed since then. “What seemed very complex to us, which was to succeed in obtaining information on the practices of brands, it was possible, in particular thanks to the fact that many consumers followed us from the start.“, explains Marguerite.”We have just launched a feature that really provides information on each item to know its impact, but also the places of production, the materials, etc.. “, she adds. According to her, this propensity to consume better should encourage brands to improve their practices.

Since its launch, Clear Fashion has been used by 200,000 people and more than 300 brands have been reviewed. “At the beginning we were a team of two co-founders and today we have 12 people in the team“Marguerite rejoices. Thanks to this, more brands and clothes are evaluated.”At the same time, we indicate the places of production that are visible by the application and then also we can discover when a brand is concerned by, we will say, an alert like what happened for example with the uyghur scandal, there is a small banner that appears to display this information“, she concludes.