Video .. What happened in the Suez Canal!

Days after the “epic” of floating the “Evergiven” ship, which disrupted navigation in the Egyptian Suez Canal, the global waterway artery, the Authority published a two-and-a-half-minute video that summarizes what happened.

The video, which was published by the Suez Canal on its Facebook page, under the title “Moments We Will Not Forget” monitors the scenes of the men of the Suez Canal Authority cheering the floating of the delinquent Panamanian container ship.

The video shows the thanks of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to everyone who participated in this work, and then clips of the attempts to float the ship and its movement and the joy of the workers and engineers who participated in this difficult work.

The Suez Canal Authority described the video on its Facebook account as “unforgettable moments … Watch the happiness of the brave and invaluable men of the Suez Canal Authority while they float the Panamanian container ship Evergiven.”