Be more tolerant of wasps! Even if one is tempted to get rid of them, they play a key role in the preservation of ecosystems. “They have an interest in regulating populations of insects that humans consider to be harmful. Besides that, animals that we highly appreciate, such as birds, will consume wasps for their food “, explains entomologist Nicolas Moulin.

Wasps are also great exterminators: by feeding their larvae of spiders, mites and aphids, they actively participate in the regulation of these species. They also play a role similar to that of pollinating insects (such as bees) with fig trees or orchids, for example.



Why do we have the impression, this summer, to see more than usual? Their populations can increase from one summer to the next if the breeding season has been favored by a mild winter and a wet spring, says Nicolas Moulin. Which has been the case this year.

“What also makes us feel like we see a lot of wasps is that it doesn’t rain a lot. These insects will get closer to humans on their terrace, having a barbecue, in their swimming pool, to be able to drink. The hotter the summers and springs, the more the nests of Hymenoptera, wasps, hornets and others, will be consistent and built early “, adds the entomologist.



The most common wasps are those of the Vespidae family, such as the common wasp, the burrowing wasp or the Germanic wasp. “Whatever one may say, wasps really have a crucial interest within the ecosystem, within biodiversity. They have a major role because they are predators. They hunt other small insects which will be used to feed their larvae, which will be in their nests “, concludes Nicolas Moulin.