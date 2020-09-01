Wearing a mask has been compulsory in companies since Tuesday, September 1 in shared spaces such as meeting rooms, corridors, changing rooms or open spaces. “There will be checks”, warned Gabriel Attal, government spokesman. “Obviously they are not going to start right away”, he assured.

According to the government spokesperson “nobody thinks that a business manager would not want to respect the instructions and endanger his employees. Everyone is doing their best in this situation”. In case of non-compliance, “of course there may be sanctions. But it is also important to establish a climate of confidence, to trust people, companies, employees”, added Gabriel Attal on franceinfo.

It will be possible not to wear the mask, “if you are alone in an office, if you work in production workshops where the mask adds to the difficulty. Then there are possible adaptations depending on the circulation of the virus in your department”, continued Gabriel Attal.

In the red departments, to be able to remove your mask, there must be mechanical ventilation, plexiglass screens between the desks, a visor for those who request it, a ceiling height of 3.5 m, a referent Covid in the company and that each employee has at least four square meters. “This makes a number of criteria that allow you to go to work with confidence and to be able to temporarily remove your mask during the day with confidence. We trust the companies. This sanitary protocol has been carried out.“, with business leaders, concluded Gabriel Attal.