1 If I wear my mask badly, what does it do?

The mask must “absolutely“cover the nose and mouth.”If it only covers one or the other, it’s no good because you breathe in air and you breathe out air through your mouth and through your nose“, explains Vincent Enouf.

2 If the result of my test is negative, can I do without a mask?

“Any negative PCR test does not say you should no longer wear the mask“, insists Vincent Enouf. Indeed, even if the result of your PCR test is negative, it is not excluded to meet someone carrying the virus afterwards.

3 If social distancing is respected, is the mask necessary?

“The mask is absolutely necessary, and if in addition we can have social distancing, it is even better“, considers Vincent Enouf who also recommends washing your hands well:”So if we do that and in addition we wash our hands, it’s true that, the Covid-19, well there will probably be a little less, it will be difficult to disseminate. “

4 Who does the mask protect?

“The mask protects the person who wears it if they are in contact with people who are symptomatic and who are coughing, and therefore they will be protected, they will inhale a lot, a lot less or not at all of particles, droplets, carriers or not of the virus, and then, if you feel sick, in fact, a surgical mask is to avoid transmitting the disease“, explains Vincent Enouf.

5 If it rains, does it damage my mask?

A wet mask will no longer have its filtering capacity. It must therefore be changed.

6 Does the mask prevent you from breathing well?

“We should know that in the laboratories we wear masks, even FFP2, FFP3, which are even more difficult to breathe and we keep them for hours in the laboratories.“, emphasizes Vincent Enouf.

7 Is the risk of contamination the same everywhere?

In some rooms, the air will be renewed very quickly and the risk is therefore lower. Conversely, certain places such as theaters with a large number of people will involve more risks, especially if the wearing of a mask is not respected.

8 When should I wear a mask?

“Wearing a mask is compulsory outside in some cities, not all of them, this is called the “red zones”“, Indicates Vincent Enouf. He pursues : “DMore and more, the recommendation is to wear the mask at all times. “