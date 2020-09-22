“We do not collectively wish to isolate our elders again.” Emmanuel Macron tried to draw a “ridge path” between the need to put in place health measures and the concern to put in place “a proportionate reaction” to the Covid-19 epidemic. Visiting a nursing home in Bracieux (Loir-et-Cher), Tuesday, September 22, the President of the Republic therefore emphasized the respect of barrier gestures, while wishing “accompany the rresponsible for establishment so that rules are enacted “.

We will not beat the virus by isolating our citizens. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic visiting an nursing home

This shift comes as the indicators of the epidemic are rising, especially for those over 65, at a rate not considered alarming by the authorities. While taking necessary “precautions”, continued the Head of State, the elderly must be able to “continue to see the family, those who[elles] like, to continue to have (…) a minimum of activity, to continue to have interactions because that is also life. ” This strategy therefore seems to settle with the situation known during the first wave.

“We had to resist (…) with establishments which were sometimes very hard hit, but also with measures which were taken, which were very harsh …”, also said Emmanuel Macron. “We have isolated the elderly, we have greatly restricted contact with the family, with relatives “, he continued, while evoking situations sometimes “very hard” for people who already have pathologies or who have “let go in what are called slip syndromes.”