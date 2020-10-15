He is arguably one of the very best basketball players of all time … He won a championship for his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. He fights for the right to vote of the African American community. It’s LeBron James. He was born in 1984 in Akron, Ohio, to a teenage single mother. In fourth grade, he misses more than 16 weeks of school, often moving with his mother and getting by on food stamps. He started playing basketball at the age of 9, living with his junior American football coach, who enrolled him on a children’s basketball team.

At 17, he became the youngest and first high school student to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. At 19, he was chosen as the first big favorite in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, his hometown team. In 2010, his decision to leave the Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat sparked outrage among supporters. At 28, he married his high school girlfriend Savannah Brinson. In 2014, the same year he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he wore an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt in reference to the last words of Eric Garner, who was strangled by a police officer.

In 2016, he made his political debut and introduced Hillary Clinton at a rally in Cleveland. At 33, he opened a public primary school, the now famous “I Promise School” for children in danger. In 2018, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2020, he co-founded with other black athletes the association “More Than A Vote”, which aims to fight against systemic racism and protect the rights of black voters. The group announces a multi-million dollar program to recruit election officers in predominantly black districts for the November 2020 election. As the NBA season resumes in July 2020, James kneels in protest against the police brutality and expresses support for Colin Kaepernick. On August 26, 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA teams like the LA Lakers go on strike to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

