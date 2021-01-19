Alexeï Navalny was born in 1976 in Russia. In 1998, he obtained a law degree from a Russian university, before studying at Yale. In the 2000s, he created a blog on which he published surveys denouncing the corruption of Russian elites. In 2011, he led the protests against Vladimir Putin’s party and became an opposition hero. At 37, he was found guilty of embezzlement and sentenced to 5 years in the camp. Despite his conviction, and pending his appeal, he decided to maintain his candidacy for mayor of Moscow. He will finish second in the ballot, with 27% of the vote, behind the outgoing mayor and close to Putin, Sergei Sobyanin. In October 2013, Alexeï Navalny’s sentence was finally transformed into a suspended sentence.

At 40, in 2016, he announced his candidacy for the 2018 presidential election. In October 2017, he was declared ineligible until 2028 by the electoral commission due to his conviction for embezzlement. In 2018, he spent several stays in prison, convicted of organizing demonstrations against Vladimir Putin. In November 2018, the European Court of Human Rights condemned Russia, recognizing the “political” nature of the multiple arrests of Alexeï Navalny. At 43, in 2019, he was hospitalized after being the victim of possible poisoning.

In August 2020, he fainted on an airplane and had to be hospitalized in intensive care. In Russia, doctors refute the thesis of poisoning. A few days later, while in a coma, he was transferred to a German hospital. On September 2, 2020, the German government spokesperson revealed that Alexeï Navalny was indeed poisoned in Novichok.

In October 2020, he spoke for the first time since his release from the hospital and declared in the “Spiegel”: “I claim Putin was behind the crime, and that’s the only explanation I have. “On January 17, 2021, he left Germany to return to Russia … But upon his arrival, Alexeï Navalny was arrested by the authorities of his country for not having respected the conditions of his judicial control.