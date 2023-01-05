Everything comes to an end. The production of the Lamborghini Aventador, the Aston Martin DBS will stop or has already stopped. But in order not to let it pass unnoticed, Audi introduces the R8 GT V10. It is the last R8 and also the last V10 from Audi. To say goodbye, we drum up an old acquaintance.

Let’s start with the original Audi R8. The one we’re testing here today has a special story. It’s the Audi you see drifting by in old episodes of Top Gear. After a career as a press demo, Audi sold it to do what it does best; make miles.

Specifications of the Audi R8 GT V10 and the Audi R8 V8

The original Audi R8 has a 4.2-liter V8, in this case with a manual gearbox. The eight-cylinder delivers 420 hp and 430 Nm. For the latest R8, Audi uses the 5.2-liter V10 that is also in the Huracán. Audi gets 620 hp and 565 Nm from the engine. With the swing-out model, the power goes entirely to the rear wheels.

The last Audi R8 GT V10 will be produced this year in an edition of 333 units. Unfortunately, all copies have already been forgiven. For the last time, Audi is throwing a bunch of carbon fiber parts on the R8 and a big rear wing that generates 300 pounds of downforce. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The Quattro version is a bit faster to 100.

Fortunately, the theatrical howl of the ten cylinders is still sublime even this close to the end. There is also a nice drift button, which turns out not to be very suitable on a wet track. View the images below and find out which one you prefer: the Audi R8 GT V10 or the Audi R8 V8.