Who will be the next president of the United States? Americans vote, mardi November 3, to designate who will lead the country for the next four years. Two main candidates are opposed: Republican side, Donald Trump, the outgoing president, 74 years old. Democrat side, Joe Biden, former vice-president of the United States under Barack Obama, now 77 years old. They debate for the first time on television, Tuesday, September 29. Franceinfo explains how this 59th presidential election in the country’s history will unfold.

An indirect ballot

Unlike the French, Americans only vote once, and not over two rounds. Then, and this is the major difference, the ballot is indirect. That is, they do not vote directly for a candidate. They elect what are called the “grand voters”. There are 538 in total, and it is they who choose the future tenant of the White House.

In fact, each American state has a certain number of electors which is equivalent to its number of representatives and senators in Congress. This number varies depending on the size and population of the state. For example, Montana and Wyoming have only three, Texas 38, and California (the most populous state) 55.

The absolute majority

The rule of winner-takes-all (“the winner takes everything”, in English) is another particularity of the American presidential election. Clearly, the camp that comes first wins all of the state’s grand voters. For example, if the Democrats finish first in Florida on Tuesday, November 3, they will pocket the corresponding 29 voters. Only two states do not apply this rule: Nebraska and Maine.

You will understand: with this rule of winner-takes-all, he is possible to become President of the United States… without having a majority of votes at the national level. It happened again four years ago, with the victory of Donald Trump, when voters voted in greater numbers for his rival Hillary Clinton.

To settle in Washington, the federal capital, a candidate must in any case obtain the absolute majority of the electoral college. He must therefore have the confidence of at least 270 of the 538 voters.

The “swing states”

The race for the White House is actually played out in a dozen states, which can switch to one side or the other with each election. Un Democrat coup, a Republican coup, and for a handful of votes sometimes. This is called the swing states. This year, the eyes will be riveted on Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These states hold the key to the end result.

Postal voting

During the 2016 presidential election, 33 million ballots were sent by post, nearly a quarter of the votes cast. They will be much more numerous this year with the coronavirus epidemic.

According to a count of New York Times, updated on August 14, 29 of the 50 US states as well as the District of Columbia (where the capital Washington is located) have taken steps to simplify postal voting.