Mexico City.- With multiple criticisms in tow, Jaime Lozano, coach of the Mexican National Team, warned that they are not just going to participate in the Copa América.

“Trying to plan the game to win it, we are not here to participate, the intention will always be to win, to go game by game, with clear and collective objectives,” he expressed.

The Mexican National Team is very far from the favorites Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, but even so the coach is confident in the level it can show.

What’s more, Lozano ruled out fear of the possible loss of his position.

“When you are focused on what you have to do, on what depends on you, on the objectives to be achieved or what you intend to achieve, that is what takes me much more time, trying to help the players to have things a little more clearer, to achieve the objectives that we have as a National Team, as a Federation, and that is what a large part of my energy and my day is spent on those factors, analysis of matches, players, rivals, in everything that being a National Team coach demands. .

“On that side I know that it is a chair that matters a lot in the country we live in, but I have to take care of what depends on me, the rest, when there are good results, I think we will tip the balance a little more in our favor,” express.

Jimmy was devastated by public opinion due to the lack of tactical variants in the 4-0 defeat against Uruguay. The loss against Brazil (3-2) calmed the storm a bit, because Mexico showed better forms.

“I prefer to arrive at a World Cup like this than to arrive with all the games won and not having run into these rivals who are the ones you run into at a moment and instance in a World Cup and where we have stayed there, in that ceiling of glass.

“Colombia is the strongest of all, we were 2-0, it is difficult for us to maintain that advantage and it turns us around. Against Uruguay I think it was a game in which they punished us a lot, they punished us well, as these games are, it’s not that they reach you so much, but they penalize you a lot for mistakes, the same a little with Brazil,” commented Lozano.

Jamaica likes the role of victim against Mexico

The Jamaican National Team likes the role of victim, with which it starts against Mexico ahead of its debut in the Copa América.

“I love entering the field and being the underdogs. Tomorrow people will be watching the game, thinking that Mexico is going to dominate, so we are confident that we can come out victorious,” said Kasey Palmer, midfielder for the Caribbean team.

The Tricolor has been in a football crisis for three years and, in addition, is experiencing a generational change, which could lower its bonuses to be one of the protagonists of the Copa América. Only Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, who coaches Jamaica, thinks otherwise.

“We will have to see tomorrow if it is an advantage or not, Mexico has many players from whom it can choose, it has a good league, the players are increasingly younger and are thinking about a renewal. It is understandable that the coach wants to rotate, I don’t know If it is an advantage for us or for Mexico.

“On paper it is written that they will be the winners, the paper says that, but on the field something else can happen,” commented the helmsman.

Meanwhile, Palmer shelved the controversy over the absence of Leon Bailey, who refused to play with the Jamaican National Team due to what he considers to be a lack of professionalism at all levels, starting with logistics.

“We, as a group, don’t want to make any excuses. We know the things that have happened before, the infrastructure issue, but we want to do well, improve and that can guide the next generation of Jamaican players,” he commented.