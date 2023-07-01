Video | Water flooding the streets hinders traffic in Tampere

Several streets were flooded in Tampere on Saturday. Water has also reached commercial properties.

On Saturday the heavy rain has caused numerous damage prevention alerts in different parts of Tampere. The streets are flooded with water in many places.

In Tampere, Lielahti Prisma received an alarm after seven in the evening. The rescue service did not provide further information about what was going on after eight in the evening, because the task is in progress and the units are on the scene.

Alarms have come out between 5 and 8 p.m. at least in the following places: Harjuntausta, Hämeenkatu, Hatanpää highway, Lokomonkatu and Tesoma highway, Näsilinnankatu, the intersection of Hatanpää highway and Vihilahdenkatu, Pellervonkatu and Vilusen puistokatu.

The reader the video shows how cars are left in the middle of the accumulated water on the Tesoma highway. The intersection of Satakunnakatu and Kuninkaankatu has also been flooded, and motorists have been in trouble. According to the pictures and tips received by Aamulehti, there has been plenty of water on the street as well, for example in the Järvensivu area at the intersection of Kuikankatu and on the Hatanpää highway. In Kaukajärvi, the Solkikatu parking lot has been flooded.

For example, at the intersection of Satakunnkatu and Kuninkaankatu, the water was still flooding after 6 pm on Saturday. A little over an hour later, there was considerably less water.

Pirkanmaan duty chief of the rescue service Mika Salmela says that there have been at least ten damage prevention alerts in total.

In two or three cases, water has reached commercial properties. “But as far as I can tell, there hasn’t been any major damage,” says Salmela.

“Mainly the alarms have been for the street area. Water accumulated in low places, where the sewer network did not have time to drain. The heavy rain was now in a small area. And the sewer cover has come off due to the pressure of the water. There is absolutely nothing that can be done about them. We just have to warn people on the road that no one drives into such a hole. Usually, the alarm comes when someone has seen that the drain cover has come off,” says Salmela.