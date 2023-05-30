Watch TV in the car. And not on a silly screen, but a 31.3 inch large screen.

You can, in the back of the new BMW 7 Series. The German car manufacturer introduces the Theater Screen. A huge screen that you can use to stream Netflix, among other things.

It was briefly discussed in the BMW i7 driving test video. In this video Wouter explains in detail how the system works.

