The perpetrators are glowing, but the police officers are not allowed to use their barkers. A car dealer in Houston is being attacked by a gang of dogs who work on five cars for three nights. According to the dealer, the car damage left behind by the dogs amounts to hundreds of thousands of euros.

Security footage shows how the dogs first sniff a front bumper and then pull the bumper loose from the car. A Dodge Charger is also damaged and a Hyundai Sante Fe loses its front bumper due to the two aso dogs. It is suspected that the dogs followed a cat onto the dealer’s property.

It’s not just about material damage

The sales manager did not expect that dogs could cause so much damage to the car. According to him, his employees no longer dare to leave their cars when they arrive at work. The seller is also afraid that fewer people will now come to his business, causing the dealer to lose income. Judging by the tail, the dogs certainly had a good time.

The manager believes the damage is between $100,000 and $350,000. Converted into euros, this is approximately 91,000 to 320,000 euros. The fact that there is a difference of more than 200,000 euros between the highest and lowest estimate indicates that the damage assessment has not yet been carried out very accurately. In any case, it sounds like a lot of money for five cars.

The local police cannot do anything for the time being. The police may only intervene if the dogs attack a person. The officers do advise the dealer to hire a detective. It could follow the dogs to their owners. The owners could then be sued, if there is an owner at all. By the way, the dealer will be moving soon and hopefully the misery will be over.