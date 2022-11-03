The windshield of a car is sturdier than you think. Logical too, because it is your only protection against birds that don’t like it anymore and other unpleasant things such as stones from the car in front of you. In any case, you don’t just go through it.

The guests below still have to replace the window of their Ferrari 458 and decide to see how sturdy the window really is. However, you can do so much damage with your bare fist that the Ultra® HPX2000® SuperHars® Repair® no longer helps against a star.