“To be honest, I don’t know why my engine keeps popping every time,” says the driver of this BMW M3 a few moments before things go wrong. We can run a technical analysis on this video, but the cause is obvious that the owner jinxed it. You don’t need to have learned that.

This BMW M3 of the E90 generation has a supercharger on its V8, bringing the power to around 700 hp. Owner Otto lets the car out on the Autobahn, but that’s just a bit too much for the fancy eight-cylinder that (as you can see at the end of the video) has already had quite a hard life.

At unknown speed (but if we can make an estimate, well above 200 km / h) the engine breaks down with a cloud of smoke that makes Kazàn jealous. The engine compartment is covered in oil. Due to the pieces of aluminum in the oil, it is suspected that one of the pistons has failed. Check it out below from 17 minutes.

Watch the V8 of a BMW M3 explode at high speed on the Autobahn