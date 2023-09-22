If you already know how stubborn the stuck-on residue on your barbecue grill is, you can’t help but respect how quickly all the charred cars were removed from the Fremantle Highway. The car ship was in the port in Groningen for about a month and a half to unload more than 3,700 cars.

Maritime news website Schuttevaer reports that the Fremantle Highway should arrive in Rotterdam on Saturday afternoon. The enormous ship does not sail under its own power, but is towed. The engines are undamaged, but the bridge was destroyed in the fire. Damen Schiprepair will carry out further clean-up work and inspections on behalf of the Dutch Koole Contractors.

The Fremantle Highway must sail again

‘It is being partially dismantled to carry out repair work. What is not damaged is kept for possible rebuilding later,” says a Koole spokesperson Fidelity. “The purpose and the fun of this is that we try to remove what’s damaged, repair the rest and get the ship sailing again.”

So the goal is to get the ship sailing again. It’s not yet known what will happen to the Fremantle Highway next, but you can be sure they won’t go to all the trouble of scrapping the ship afterwards.