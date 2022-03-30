Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Watch James Rodríguez’s penalty kick goal, Venezuela vs. Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodríguez scores goal in friendly against USA.

Colombian James Rodríguez celebrates.

Colombian James Rodríguez celebrates.

The Al Rayyan midfielder put the Colombians ahead.

James Rodríguez was in charge of opening the lock on Wuilker Faríñez in a dramatic shot from the penalty kick.

At the close of the first half of the match between Colombia and Venezuela, the cucuteño failed in his first charge because Faríñez had a huge save. However, the Venezuelan goalkeeper had no foot on the goal line and the charge had to be repeated.The second was the charm for James.

James’s goal

At the moment, despite the goal, with Peru’s 2-0 victory against Paraguay, Colombia still has no chance of going to the World Cup playoffs.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #Watch #James #Rodríguezs #penalty #kick #goal #Venezuela #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The UMU in the face of the pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.