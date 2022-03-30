Video: Watch James Rodríguez’s penalty kick goal, Venezuela vs. Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian James Rodríguez celebrates.
The Al Rayyan midfielder put the Colombians ahead.
The Al Rayyan midfielder put the Colombians ahead.
March 29, 2022, 07:43 PM
James Rodríguez was in charge of opening the lock on Wuilker Faríñez in a dramatic shot from the penalty kick.
At the close of the first half of the match between Colombia and Venezuela, the cucuteño failed in his first charge because Faríñez had a huge save. However, the Venezuelan goalkeeper had no foot on the goal line and the charge had to be repeated.The second was the charm for James.
James’s goal
At the moment, despite the goal, with Peru’s 2-0 victory against Paraguay, Colombia still has no chance of going to the World Cup playoffs.
THE FIRST ARRIVED! At the end of the first half, after a VAR charge and a replay, James Rodríguez scored the first goal ⚽ for Colombia 🇨🇴 with a powerful shot 💪. 🎥 @MovistarDeporPe pic.twitter.com/RjS2AoaoQ2
– GOLPERU (@GOLPERUoficial) March 30, 2022
SPORTS
March 29, 2022, 07:43 PM
