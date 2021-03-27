Octopuses are an elusive creature, and new research sheds light on more exciting information about this animal. It turns out, like many humans, that the creature with eight limbs and three hearts is capable of dreaming in its sleep.

Among the other strange properties of this animal are that it contains blue blood, the ability to spray ink, and its ability to camouflage.

The study was published by researchers in Brazil last Thursday, and it showed how animals live in two states of sleep, much like humans.

Octopuses are very intelligent and are considered the smartest invertebrates, and octopuses have sophisticated behavioral personalities.

Video .. Watch how the octopus changes color while it sleeps

Octopuses have been known to change colors during sleep. A species called Octopus Insularis was observed in a laboratory environment, and the changes in color were found to be consistent with the two sleep states – “Quiet sleep” and “Active sleep”.

During the quiet phase, the animal remains still and the skin is pale. During the active phase, the octopus changes the color of its skin, moving both eyes while experiencing muscle spasms.

The observers found that the calm phase lasted for seven minutes, while the active phase lasted for one minute.

Scientists believe these are octopus versions of REM (rapid eye movement) and non-REM (non-rapid eye movement) known to occur in humans and many reptiles.

“If octopuses really dream, you are unlikely to encounter complex symbolic plots like us,” said Sylvia Medeiros, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in neuroscience at the Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte.

Searching for sleep and dreaming in octopuses gives us an advantage for psychological and neurobiological comparison with vertebrates, as octopuses possess many advanced cognitive features that are not seen only in some types of vertebrates but with a completely different brain structure.