In a difficult match for Liverpool, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez appeared with a header goal In the last minute of the commitment and was the figure in the visit to Nottingham Forest for date number 27 of the Premier League.

Nuñez's score, in the ninth minute of additional time, is key in Liverpool's fight to win the English league title, in a year that has the departure of the German coach as a special condiment. Jurgen Klopp of the 'reds' at the end of the season.

Although Liverpool had reached the goalkeeper's goal 21 times Forest's Matz Sels being the Colombian Luis Diaz the most important man in the attack for the 'reds', on no occasion did he manage to get ahead on the scoreboard. The only one who could beat him was Núñez, with a header, who broke the zero at the City Ground stadium.

After a superb shot by Kostas Tsimikas that hits the humanity of one of the Forest defenders, the ball remained in the crescent, where the Japanese Wataru Endo disputed the ball and it was served for Alexis Mac Allisterwho evaded a rival with great quality and took a perfect cross with his left leg.

Núñez was waiting in the area, who jumped impeccably, headed the ball and beat the Belgian goalkeeper Sels. Thus, in the last minute, madness was unleashed for Klopp's team.

Darwin Núñez celebrates his agonizing goal with Liverpool.

With this result, Liverpool remains in first position in the Premier League, with 63 points. In the race for the title they are followed by Manchester City, with 59 points, and Arsenal, with 58.

On the next date, Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield, in a match that will be decisive for the end of the season.

