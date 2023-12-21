Driving instructors will like to tell their students that a little defensive driving doesn't hurt, but perhaps this is a bit too much of a good thing. The police posted a video online (at the bottom of the page) of a chase with a training car. This was not about a frustrated student or an instructor giving a special lesson. The car had been stolen.

The training car is an old Nissan Micra, whose power can better be expressed in foal forces. We are curious why you would steal a teaching car. Maybe the crook thought that the police would never suspect a training car? In any case, the car was full of stolen goods, which would come in handy during the chase.

The training car will last a long time

In the video you see how the Micra is being chased by three Audi A6s from the police. The V6 engines in the Audis produce 286 hp, so keeping up with or overtaking the Micra is no problem. Still, the officers stay behind the car for quite a while to wait for the right moment. In a last-ditch (but futile) attempt to shake off the police, the thief throws the stolen goods out the window.

The crook in the training car is not successful. Eventually he gives up the chase and parks his car in a residential area to make a run for it himself. The officers are a little faster than the thief and he is apprehended. The training car has now been returned to its owner, undoubtedly to the great sadness of the students.