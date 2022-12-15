We are no longer surprised by top speeds above 300 km/h, 0-100 times of less than three seconds and power figures of more than 1,500 hp. What appeals to us more are these kinds of projects. This 2006 Ford GT has been transformed into a sprint cannon. It quite easily taps 500 km / h, while it is still a street car.

Owner Johnny Bohmer climbed behind the wheel of his Ford GT himself. In 2006 Bohmer and his team started the ‘Badd GT’ project to make it the fastest road car ever. In 2012, that wish came true. They set an official Guinness world record as the fastest road car in the distance of one mile, from a standing start. The Ford GT reaches a speed of 454 km/h.

The street car that does 500 km/h

Bohmer and his team wanted to break that record before anyone else does. For that they went to the space center in Florida. There they tap the 500 kilometers per hour in the street car.

According to Bohmer, they have not yet reached the limit of the car: ‘We believe that the Badd GT can do a lot more than break the record. In this configuration we still have 500 to 700 hp left to increase the top speed.’

Don’t forget that Bohmer can also do his daily trips in this Ford GT. The car is sometimes spotted when Bohmer picks up his children from school or goes shopping. The Badd GT meets all the rules in the US and even has air conditioning, electric windows and a music system.