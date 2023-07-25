It’s popularly called a scammer’s trick, but it’s not a cunning plan with meticulous planning that will quickly get you into an episode of Lupine will see. In reality, the ‘Italian scam trick’ is just plain theft. A Dutch Porsche driver fell victim in Spain to a bunch of crooks who used the trick.

The Mossos d’Esquadra (which sounds like a death squad, but is actually a Catalan police unit) shows a video of the first step of the robbery. They say that you should always keep a good look around you when you stop, otherwise you could fall victim to this method of theft. The Spanish police, by the way, call it the ‘flat tire method’.

How does this ‘Italian scam trick’ work?

When the Dutchman is busy paying at the toll gate, the crook sneaks up to the rear wheel to puncture it. The Porsche Macan will quickly give a warning of the tire pressure, after which the driver will stop. When the Porsche stops to repair or replace the flat tire, the crook strikes.

Distraction is also the keyword in the theft itself. The victim will probably be busy with the back wheel and the crooks can steal wallets or phones unnoticed in the front. Or all luggage has to be taken out of the trunk to get to the spare wheel and the thieves steal something from there. It will depend on what situation unfolds when the Porsche driver stops to check the flat tire.

There are also stories of crooks turning it around. They stand along the road themselves with a flat tire and wait for someone to stop to offer help. The goodness of the passer-by is then punished, because while he or she offers help, an accomplice in the car noses for valuables. Instead of a broken-down car, it can also be a ‘fallen’ cyclist asking for help.

What can you do against the trick?

It’s very easy to say ‘be careful’ at toll gates, but this can happen to the best of us. If the damage has already been done and you have a flat tire, lock the car when you are changing or going for help. Many keys offer the option to lock the car and then only unlock the boot lid. Also, don’t leave phones or money unattended.