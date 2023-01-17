Since 1997, fans of “Titanic” have had a question mixed with anger about the death of the character “Jack”, played by the American star Leonardo DiCaprio, after he stayed in the frozen waters of the Atlantic Ocean for a long time waiting for rescue boats, leaving a wooden board that he found with his beloved. Rose, played by British actress Kate Winslet, to climb up on him and save herself.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the film’s release, its veteran director, James Cameron, decided to put this question to the test, through a documentary with National Geographic.

The director will re-enact the conditions in which Jack and Rose find themselves, and test whether the two could have survived if Jack had climbed onto the plank.

Cameron said: “A new investigation we’ve just done, will settle that question, about Jack and Rose and a piece of floating debris, which everyone calls Papa,” according to the newspaper “USA Today.”

“It wasn’t a door, it was a piece of wood paneling from the first-class cabin,” he said.

He indicated that he would be giving the hotly debated fan theory a “criminal investigation” in a documentary to be released on February 5..

The film will practically recreate exactly what Jack and Rose endured when the Titanic sank, casting two actors who had the same build as Jack and Rose (DiCaprio and Winslet).

According to the teaser for the documentary posted on Twitter, the water temperature in which the conditions were re-enacted was 13 degrees Celsius instead of about minus 2 degrees, so they doubled the time they spent in the water for each stage.

Cameron pointed out that “through 4 tests, we came to some hard and fast conclusions,” which will be revealed in the documentary.

In December, Winslet discussed the “Door” disaster, revealing whether she thought Jack could have survived, saying, “I don’t know,” in an interview on a podcast called “The Door.”Happy Sad Confused”.

Winslet was shown a clip from an interview DiCaprio gave earlier while also on the podcast, where he was asked the same question..

“I have no comment,” DiCaprio joked, while actress Margot Robbie endorsed the idea that the door disaster was, in fact, “the biggest controversy ever.”“.

After some reflection, Winslet said: “I actually don’t think we would have survived if we had both walked up the door. I think it would have been fine (for a while), but it would have tilted and it wouldn’t have been a sustainable idea.”