In the 70th minute of Manchester United’s thrilling clash with Brighton tied at 1-1, Alejandro Garnacho scored what looked like the goal that would put the Red Devils ahead. However, the play was subject to a meticulous review by the VAR and the goal was eventually ruled out for offside. But was it really the right decision?
The move began with a quick United counterattack, where Amad Diallo laid the ball off to Bruno Fernandes, who then passed to Garnacho. The young Argentinian had no trouble sending the ball into the back of the net, taking advantage of the keeper being out of position. However, as the ball crossed the line, it lightly grazed the knee of Joshua Zirkzee, who was ahead of the Brighton defensive line.
According to the rules, any player in an offside position who actively intervenes in the play, even unintentionally, disallows the goal. In this case, Zirkzee’s slight contact with the ball was enough to influence the play and therefore the goal was disallowed correctly.
The decision, although controversial for some, was correct according to the rules of the game. This mistake left United without the advantage and forced them to continue looking for a goal in the remaining minutes, highlighting the importance of technology in such close decisions as this one. We will see how the match ends and if they have to regret this play.
