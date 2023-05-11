For most of our society, supercars are nothing more than a dream. It’s nice to look at, but if you ever buy one yourself: put it out of your mind. Does that mean we should spread hatred and envy over the fact that supercars are so out of reach? Or should we worship them? That’s what we’re trying to find out with the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS.

For enthusiasts, this car is the last compact Porsche with the magnificent six-cylinder boxer engine before the electric motor takes its place. That’s why the ending has to be a bang before the silence takes over. That should work with the convertible version of the GT4 RS. After all, the roof is off, making the roar of the 4.0-liter engine even more audible. The air intakes behind the headrests also help with this.

A walkaround of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS

But it’s not just the decibels that make the Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​so special. From the front it is a copy of the best Cayman ever built, while at the back it gets a goose tail rather than a ducktail. Let’s get around it and ask ourselves what exactly the point of the Spyder RS ​​is before we, possibly, go wild about its nonsense.