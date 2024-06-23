Tampico, Mexico.– A crocodile that left its habitat, in Laguna del Carpintero, caused astonishment among Tampico drivers by “blocking” the circulation of an important road in the municipality.

The curious event occurred today on Fidel Velázquez Boulevard.

A video was spread on the Internet showing the reptile invading traffic lanes, so some drivers stopped to avoid hitting it.

Elements of the State Guard, together with the Tampico Fire Department and personnel from the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa), set up an operation to locate the crocodile.

The animal was found between Reynosa and Río Bravo streets.

Profepa employees will be the ones to review the situation of the reptile and take it back to its natural habitat.

After the rains caused by tropical storm “Alberto”, the water level of the lagoon increased, so it is being investigated if this was the reason for the animal’s escape.