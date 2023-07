There are so many ways to think of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz can use.

We have the electric car staying at the editorial office as an endurance tester, so we do all sorts of things with it! To sleep? No problem! Make coffee and cook frankfurters so that @nicolasr what to eat? Also possible! You can see this and more in this video.

