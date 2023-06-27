The Volkswagen ID Buzz endurance tester was subjected to a consumption test.

The beloved VW Buzz from the Autoblog Garage is certainly not the most economical electric car in the Volkswagen ID series. This has to do with the design, among other things. The van is simply less streamlined compared to, for example, the ID3.

But what about consumption? The Volkswagen ID Buzz endurance tester is a 1ST Max with the 77 kWh battery. The specified WLTP driving range is 410 kilometers. Fast charging is possible with a maximum of 170 kW.

Those are the numbers on paper. How does that work in practice? We subjected the Volkswagen ID Buzz endurance tester to a consumption test. How does the electric car perform at a speed of 100 km/h and at a speed of 130 km/h in the real world? Check out the Autoblog video to find out.

