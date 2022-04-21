Always nice when educationally trained drivers show you what not to do. This Golf GTI TCR makes an error of judgment at the Adenauer Forst bend on the Nürburgring. That sometimes happens there. The problem is that he and his passenger then get out to inspect the damage in detail.

And that is not very convenient, because if you fly out of a bend, it can also happen to others. And that 80 kilos of fleshy mass that we call a body is not really designed to reclaim 1,200 kilos of metal and plastic. In addition, you risk angry yelling from a German. brrr.

We understand that you are careful and would rather not drive with any damage, but there are plenty of places where you can safely park the car behind the guardrail. At Adenauer Frost even a little further. If your car can no longer drive, stand behind the crash barriers yourself and wait for the tow service.