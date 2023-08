The victory of the 2nd stage of the Vuelta goes to Andreas Kron of the Lotto Dstny team, neutralized 9 km from the finish due to adverse weather conditions in Barcelona. The Dane dedicated the success to the recently deceased Tijl De Decker. The Italian Piccolo is the new red jersey. Watch the video commentary by the Gazzetta journalist, Ciro Scognamiglio, in the studio with Fabio Russo