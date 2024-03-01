Firefighters report a raging fire in the stadium facilities South Sports Center of Envigado, hours before the match between the Antioquian team against Jaguars for date 10 of the Colombian League.

ATTENTION: Fire in the INDER offices of Envigado in the Polideportivo Sur stadium, firefighters are working to control the game, colleagues from TORNEOS and WIN were working for this afternoon's scheduled duel between Envigado and Jaguares. pic.twitter.com/UuUFPRGs1X — Camilo Porras (@CamiloPorrasT) March 1, 2024

On social networks, several users have published videos of the flames in the stadium facilities. Envigado Firefighters They went to the scene to attend to the emergency and put out the fire.

The authorities of Antioch So far, no people have been reported injured by the flames and the causes that started the conflagration are unknown, and are already being investigated by local emergency services.

According to the testimony of some local people, the fire started this Friday morning in the archive office of the Antioquia sports venue. Firefighters and emergency services remain on scene controlling the flames and securing the area.

It is not yet known if the match between Envigado and Jaguares on matchday 10 of the League will be postponed due to the emergency. The actions begin this Friday at 4 pm.

