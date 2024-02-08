A ravenous fire on the roof of a residential building was reported by residents of Moscow, the capital of Russia, on the night of this Thursday, February 8. Which caused around 400 people to be evacuated, according to Russian authorities.

Witnesses reported that at night The roof of a six-story residential building caught fire on Leningradsky Prospekt, near the Moscow Airport metro station.

Videos published on social networks such as X (formerly Twitter) show the large flames emerging from the construction.

🔴 #URGENT | Several buildings catch fire in Moscow. The fire area quickly increased to 4,000 square meters. So far no casualties have been reported and the evacuation of residents is underway.

Subsequently, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that irrigation and dismantling of the structures were being carried out.

Local media reported that two K-32 helicopters flew to extinguish the fire on Chernyakhovsky Street. The fire spread throughout the roof area of ​​house number 2 and had already spread to the neighboring building.

175 firefighters and more than 50 teams continue working at the scene to put out the fireaccording to the Russian entity.

The surface of the fire, according to the latest data provided, is 4,000 square meters.

According to information from AFP, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, explained that “firefighters are taking the necessary measures to eliminate the fire. (…) The evacuated inhabitants receive the necessary help.”

Eyewitnesses told local media that pieces of the burning roof were flying around the place. Witnesses who had gathered around the building began running when they saw the roof beginning to collapse.

400 people were evacuated from the building. So far no victims have been reported, according to authorities.

*with information from AFP

