A completely white interior is often discouraged because it is very contagious, but in this case it is the black interior that makes this blunder extra clear. Apparently the driver of this XC60 went to the Karwei for a bucket of paint, but took a slightly too bumpy route home. Or he could have better secured the bucket.

It helps that 25 percent of the paint was free (at least that's what it says on the bucket), which limits the damage somewhat. By the way, the paint itself is still very clean. Maybe it just fell over and stood up again for the video. If you ever come across a Volvo XC60 with a white charging cable, you know the story.