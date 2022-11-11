No, not such an electric chair. They are not that bad at Volkswagen either. This is an office chair with electric motors, so you can drive to the coffee machine, instead of having to get up. The creation of Volkswagen Norway goes against your smart watch’s intrusive advice to get up regularly.

You have to unlock the seat before use, where you really hear a horn. With a range of no less than 12 kilometers you should be able to get through a day with the chair. Because the top speed is a serious 20 km/h (for the office), Volkswagen has mounted a seat belt on the electric seat. Also handy is the trunk, which measures exactly 0.005 square meters. Enough space for your laptop.

Including party lighting

The chair is equipped with LED lighting, so there is no longer a valid reason not to be at the office during the dark hours. It also comes in handy for staff parties, because it has ‘Office Party Lights’ in different colors and a sound system. You can also form a train with other (old-fashioned) office chairs.

Furthermore, the electric office chair from Volkswagen is equipped with a rear view camera, parking sensors, seat heating and direction indicators. Unfortunately, Volkswagen Norway only builds one. You can book a test drive, but for that you have to go to the land of the Fjords.