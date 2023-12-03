Video | Volcanic eruption in Indonesia, at least 42 people missing

The eruption raised the ash cloud to a height of three kilometers.

in Indonesia The Marapi volcano on the island of Sumatra has erupted on Sunday, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report. The 2,891-meter-high volcano started erupting a little before 12:00 a.m. Finnish time.

The eruption raised ash to a height of about three kilometers above the peak of Marapi. Dozens of walkers in the area had to be evacuated, and at least 42 people are still missing.

There may be more people in the area than reported, as not everyone reports their trip to such areas. According to the authorities, people are currently not allowed to go three kilometers closer to the crater of the volcano.

Based on initial information, no one has been injured, and no material damage has occurred.

Ash fell on the village of Nagari Las near the volcano on Sunday. See also Today on TV | Introducing both incredible environmental crimes from Finland and incredible art thefts from around the world

Local according to the supervisory authority, ash from the eruption has fallen in Bukittinggi, located less than ten kilometers away, which is the third largest city in West Sumatra with approximately 100,000 inhabitants.

According to AFP, Marapi is Sumatra’s most active volcano. It is part of the Pacific Ocean ring of fire. There are 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia.