In the last few hours, a video showing how an airplane turbine explodes in mid-flight has caused a stir on social networks. According to the description of the clipping, the situation apparently occurred on a flight of the Viva Aerobús company that covered the Puerto Vallarta-Guadalajara route, in Mexico.

The images were recorded by one of the passengers who was apparently focusing on the landscape with his cell phone camera. It was then that suddenly a flash and a line of smoke came from the side of the plane.

Both the user who uploaded the video and the company in question assured that it was flight 3235, which finally had to return and land in an emergency at the Vallarta International Airport in order to preserve the safety of the passengers.

At all times, control of the aircraft was maintained and the well-being of all those on board was sought.

Faced with this, the airline spoke out and explained that no injuries or injuries had been reported during the situation. Furthermore, it confirmed that indeed, around 4:00 pm, the aircraft had presented a failure in one of its engines.

He also highlighted that “in accordance with the protocols established for this type of situation and as a precautionary measure, with the safety of all passengers as a priority, our crew proceeded to return the aircraft to the Puerto Vallarta International Airport. At all times, control of the aircraft was maintained and the well-being of all those on board was sought.“.

Finally, they ensured that the passengers were disembarked in a timely manner and the aircraft is on the apron for inspection.

