You would think that you would notice soon enough that something is not quite right if you hear something clattering while filling up. Perhaps he was lost in thought, because with this fisherman the penny dropped a bit later. The man wants to fill up his boat’s tank at the gas station, but accidentally chooses the wrong hole; the hole you grab when you have to fish. We don’t know what his ace is like.

The fisherman does not put the fuel nozzle in the tank opening, but in the holder of the fishing rod. The fishing rod holder is nothing more than a hole in the hull and the toddler falls right into the boat. The fisherman ultimately pumps 231 liters of fuel, which is good for 536 Australian dollars or almost 345 euros. The fuel eventually flows out the back of the boat.

The video shows how the fuel flows out of the boat and how the ground of the gas station near Syndey is sprayed clean again. The fishing day has gone to the sharks, we guess. Check out the video below.