Hidalgo.- During a Holy Week mass, the impressive video of the image of the Virgin Mary crying.

The unusual video was captured last Good Friday in the municipality of Huejutla de Reyes de Hidalgo, Mexico.

“Last night before taking Jesus to the pantheon the virgin was cryingI recorded her tears of pain and all the people also cried with her,” reads the text of the video.

The recording shows the face of the Virgin Mary and how liquid begins to flow from his face.

The Virgin of Sorrows caused astonishment among the Catholics of the Cathedral of Christ the Kingthe Bishop of the diocese of Huejutla, José Irais Acosta Beltrán, explained that it is an extraordinary phenomenon and that it cannot be ruled out that it is a supernatural situation.



