Sinaloa.- A message recently went viral through social networks wedding in Culiacán, Sinaloa, not only because of how beautiful the bride looked, a party from a fairy tale, because the Viral violinist causing a sensation on TikTok.

Although there are multiple stories on the internet of brides who go viral for conveying their emotion on their important day, the protagonist of this story left everyone with goosebumps since the famous Sinaloan violinist.

Fide Velarde, is a young musician who, by disseminating material playing the violin, has attracted the attention of millions of netizens, since he interprets various musical genres.

His skills have made his fame increase, as he enjoys his work and shares it with his followers, this time, on the digital platform of Asian origin, on his account, ‘@fidevelarde’, caught the attention of the Sinaloans.

The violist boy at social events in Mexico has been applauded for his shows, making magic after singing rock, reggaeton, cumbia, and whatever genre they ask for.

In the viral video titled, “a magical wedding”, He was seen in Culiacán, Sinaloa, letting a bride see entering mass, to meet her future husband, while the violinist transported those present with his music, managing to move everyone.

Later in the clip, he showed the place where the event took place, the impeccable decoration, and how he began to play retro music, to later move “to the modern”.

With the variety of genres, and touching, “live life”, as a song for the newlyweds to enter, thus with his talent, he caused applause from netizens and tender messages of praise.