Tamaulipas.- This Sunday, the state of Tamaulipas was shaken by a series of blockades and clashes between criminals and law enforcement, which left at least two gunmen dead and vehicles and weapons seized.

Around 6:00 a.m. security video cameras detected a long convoy of vehicles with armed people coming from Matamoros bound for San Fernando, Excelsior details.

The Secretary of Public Security in Tamaulipas activated the Red Code.

State and municipal police, and elements of the National Guard and the Mexican Army organized themselves to act.

Criminal groups carried out blockades in the municipalities of Matamoros and Reynosa, they were also seen in San Fernando and Cruillas.

In these last two places, the criminals and the forces of order were shot at; In San Fernando, a man and a woman, presumed members of an organized crime cartel, were killed.

In the municipality of Méndez, gunmen in a Rover Ranger truck fired at the forces of order, but they were pursued, and the aforementioned truck overturned on a road and in the mountains; a woman was injured inside, but three men got out and ran away, leaving their weapons there. See also Video | Nadia Calviño, on the risk of recession: "The Spanish economy is holding up well"

In Matamoros there were four drug blockades and in Reynosa two, which were dissolved by the military.

In Cruillas, law enforcement found an abandoned truck with bullet holes, struck out, and inside there were bullets, chargers, and a tactical vest.

In Cruillas, Burgos and San Fernando, municipal officials decided to suspend the events celebrating Children’s Day, for everyone’s safety.

On social networks, citizens assure that violence is unleashed in Tamaulipas, and to a large extent it is due to the incursion of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

The authorities call not to travel at night on the roads.

circulate video

A video supposedly taken on the Reynosa-San Fernando highway is circulating on social networks, where a large group of criminals are seen making a checkpoint on the highway.

military report

The Eighth Military Zone reported that its elements of the Eighth Cavalry Regiment secured six vehicles, two of them with handmade armor.

They also confiscated a weapon, chargers, bullets and “ponchallantas”. See also Ukraine, young artist encourages resistance by singing "Bella ciao". VIDEO

Explanation