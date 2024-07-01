Mexico sealed another Copa America defeat on Sunday, eliminating it in the first round of the group, in a group that included Venezuela and Ecuador, who qualified for the quarter-finals, and Jamaica, who also bought tickets to their country.

The performance of Jaime Lozano’s team was disappointing: they only won one match, the first, a 1-0 victory over Jamaica by a mere margin. They then lost by the same score against Venezuela, whose defensive plan they were unable to decipher.

Finally, this Sunday, in Glendale (Arizona), with everything in their favor to qualify, since they depended only on a victory, they did not go beyond a draw against Ecuador (0-0) and that sent them home.

Mexico had not played in the Copa América since the Centenario edition in 2016, when it reached the quarter-finals, but before that, in Argentina 2011 and Chile 2015, it also failed to make it past the group stage.

Mexico’s elimination ended in a fight with the Ecuadorians

The behavior of the Mexican fans was not the best either. More than once, Conmebol called them out for a homophobic chant when the opposing goalkeeper was thrown out, which had become a habit. But this time, on the screens at State Farm Stadium there was a threat to suspend the game for this reason.

And to top it off, a video is now circulating on social media of a very strong fight between Mexican and Ecuadorian fans in the eastern stands of the stadium, once the match was over.

It is not yet known whether any fans were arrested as a result of the violent brawl.

